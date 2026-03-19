Registration for Baku Marathon 2026 continues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Registration is now open for the 2026 Baku Marathon, which will take place on May 3 under the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Those wishing to participate in the full 42-km marathon can register until April 25 on the website www.marathon.az or at registration points in 28 Mall, Deniz Mall, and Ganjlik Mall. Registration is free for students, Trend reports.

It should be noted that since 2016, Baku has traditionally hosted a 21-km half-marathon, but this year it will be held for the first time as a full 42-km marathon. As before, the start will be at the State Flag Square, and the finish line will be located at Sea Breeze this time.

In addition, an entertainment program awaits marathon participants and spectators. Various entertainment areas and a warm-up zone for athletes will be set up in the starting area, and a concert featuring popular performers will take place on the main stage.

Motivational zones will be set up along the entire route, and water stations and first-aid stations will be provided. A total of 20 entertainment stations will be operating along the route.

The awards ceremony at the 2026 Baku Marathon will also be memorable for its innovations. The top three men and women in the 42 km race will receive certificates and cash prizes.

It has also been decided to award participants who complete shorter distances. Thus, the first 2,000 people who are unable to run 42 km but complete 21 km will receive medals and certificates, and participants who finish the 10 km distance will be awarded certificates.

Separate awards will be given to the “first student to finish” (male and female), the “oldest participant” (male and female), and the “first corporate participant” (male and female).

It should be noted that similar marathons have previously been held in London, Paris, New York, Berlin, Barcelona, Istanbul, and other cities. Since 2016, Baku has joined this tradition, attracting thousands of local and international participants to its annual marathon.