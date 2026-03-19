International Bank of Azerbaijan acquires stake in foreign bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC is buying an interest from a foreign bank, Trend reports via the "Taxes" newspaper of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

The bank has appealed to its shareholders.

Guided by Article 24.5 of the law of Azerbaijan "On banks", the Board of Directors of International Bank of Azerbaijan informed that the next general meeting of shareholders of the bank will be held on 07.05.2026. At the same time, in accordance with Article 8.10 of the bank's charter, voting is planned to be carried out in absentia, through a personal account created by the National Depository Center of Azerbaijan on the investor portal (invp.e-mdm.gov.az).

The general meeting agenda has included the following issues:

1. Approval of the financial statements and management report of the OJSC for 2025, checked by an external auditor;

2. Payment of dividends to the shareholders of the OJSC based on the financial results of 2025;

3. Establishment of an asset management subsidiary of the OJSC;

4. Acquisition of a participating interest (controlling stake) in a foreign bank;

5. Amendments to the composition of the Supervisory Board of the OJSC. The notification of the general meeting will be posted from March 19, 2026, and the relevant materials and voting bulletin on the issues included in the agenda will be posted from April 15, 2026, for each shareholder in its personal cabinet created by the National Depository Center of Azerbaijan on the investor portal (invp.e-mdm.gov.az).

"You can participate in absentee voting by expressing your position on the issues on the agenda electronically through your personal account from April 15, 2026, through May 6, 2026. The counting of votes cast electronically in the above manner will be carried out on the day of the general meeting," the appeal said.

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