Tajikistan’s electric transport sector shows stable trends in January 2026
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
The data indicates stable annual performance in electric transport with minor growth, while seasonal fluctuations highlight limited short-term volatility in passenger mobility demand.
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