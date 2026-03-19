Georgia doubles down investment in Azerbaijan's economy
Georgia's foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan surged by 2.6 times in 2025, while Azerbaijan's investment in Georgia also saw an 8.8% increase, reflecting strong bilateral economic ties despite a slight overall decline in Azerbaijan's total foreign direct investment.
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