Central Asia holds potential for implementing pilot carbon capture projects, EDB says
Central Asia has potential to pilot Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) in the oil, gas, and metallurgical sectors, particularly in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) says.
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