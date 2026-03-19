Kazakhstan pushes to revive troubled CHP plants ahead of heating season

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 19. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy is accelerating efforts to move 10 problematic combined heat and power (CHP) plants out of the critical “red zone” ahead of the next heating season, Trend reports via the ministry.

The issue was discussed during a special meeting chaired by Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, with the participation of deputy akims, heads of energy enterprises, and regional representatives.

During the meeting, the minister noted that the current heating season is proceeding in a stable mode. Thanks to the “Tariff in exchange for investment” program, the overall wear rate of CHP plants in the country decreased from 61% to 59% in 2025. Three plants were moved to the “green zone,” while nine were taken out of the “red zone.”

However, further measures are required. Of the 37 CHP plants in Kazakhstan, 10 are currently in the “green zone,” 17 in the “yellow zone,” and 10 remain in the critical “red zone.”

Meanwhile, the list of problematic facilities includes CHP plants in Semey, Temirtau GRES-1, Petropavlovsk, Aktau CHP-2, Pavlodar CHP-2, Stepnogorsk, Uralsk, Kyzylorda, Arkalyk, and Taraz.

Minister Akkenzhenov confirmed that comprehensive repair plans have been approved for these plants. In total, major overhauls are planned for nine power units, 55 boilers, and 51 turbines. Repairs are already underway for two power units, five boilers, and two turbines, while one turbine overhaul has been completed.

At the same time, he stressed that repairs alone are insufficient, pointing to limited funding and persistent risks of accidents even after upgrades. Akkenzhenov called for a shift from short-term planning to a more systematic approach, as well as stricter oversight of contractors.