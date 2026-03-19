Sweden substantially increases its investment in Azerbaijan's economy
Swedish foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan saw a substantial increase in 2025, while Azerbaijan’s investment in Sweden declined, reflecting shifting economic dynamics between the two countries amidst broader trends in Azerbaijan's foreign investment activity.
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