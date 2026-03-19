Donald Trump sends letter to Kazakhstan’s president

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 19. A letter from U.S. President Donald Trump has been received in the name of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

In his message, the U.S. leader expressed appreciation for the meeting with Tokayev held during the inaugural session of the Board of Peace in February in Washington.

Trump noted that he looks forward to welcoming the Kazakh president again at the next meeting of the Board of Peace, as well as at the upcoming G20 summit scheduled to take place in Miami later this year.

The Board of Peace was launched at the initiative of President Trump. Kazakhstan joined the body as a founding member in January this year during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

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