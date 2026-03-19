Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan discuss prospects for expanding bilateral links

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 19. Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discussed prospects for expanding bilateral relations in various areas, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Kyrgyzstan Altamash Wazir Khan on the occasion of the start of his diplomatic mission in the country.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects for expanding Kyrgyz-Pakistani cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, and transport and logistics sectors.

Amangeldiev congratulated the ambassador on the beginning of his honorable mission and noted that a new stage in bilateral relations had been laid during the state visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in December last year.

The discussion also highlighted the need to increase bilateral trade volumes, as well as to intensify investment and energy cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, Ambassador Altamash Wazir Khan expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and reaffirmed Islamabad’s strong interest in deepening partnership with Bishkek.

Concluding the meeting, Amangeldiev thanked Wazir Khan for the substantive discussion and expressed confidence that his diplomatic experience would contribute to elevating bilateral ties to a new level.

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