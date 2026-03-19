Subscription to ABB Bank bonds successfully completed!

The subscription to ABB Bank bonds has been successfully completed. During the subscription period, held from March 4 to March 17, strong demand was observed from both individual and corporate investors. The volume of orders exceeded the offered amount by approximately five times, once again demonstrating the high level of trust in ABB Bank’s bonds.

In order to create new investment and income opportunities for citizens, as well as to support the development of the country’s securities market, priority was given to individual investors — their applications were satisfied first. In total, 503 individual investors purchased ABB Bank bonds.

Notably, 97% of investors submitted their applications through the ABB mobile application.

The bonds were issued in two tranches of 5 million AZN each. The nominal value of each bond was 100 AZN, with each tranche consisting of 50,000 registered, interest-bearing, unsecured, and dematerialized bonds. The yield was set at 10% per annum for a 1-year term and 11% per annum for a 2-year term. Interest payments are made quarterly and are exempt from taxation for individual investors.

The placement of the bonds through a public offering was completed on March 19. Investors will also have the opportunity to trade the bonds on the secondary market. The bonds will be listed on the Baku Stock Exchange.

ABB Bank bonds will become a permanent product of the Bank and will continue to be offered regularly in smaller volumes. The next tranche is planned to be announced in the second quarter of 2026.

In addition to providing stable returns for investors, ABB Bank bonds also contribute to the development of the capital market in the country.

For more detailed information about ABB Bank’s modern, beneficial, and versatile products and services, please visit the Bank’s branches and service centers, the official website https://abb-bank.az/, contact the Information Center at 937, or follow the Bank’s official social media pages.