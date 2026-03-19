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Turkmenistan, Singapore discuss cooperation in trade and smart cities

Economy Materials 19 March 2026 16:40 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan, Singapore discuss cooperation in trade and smart cities
Photo: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Korean Republic

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Aman Bakiyev
Aman Bakiyev
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ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 19. Turkmenistan and Singapore discussed expanding cooperation in trade and economic ties, transport and logistics, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Korea.

The talks were held during a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Korea Begench Durdyyev and Director-General at Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jeevan Singh.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation in smart city development. The Turkmen side presented the Arkadag smart city project and expressed interest in working with Singapore on digital and technological solutions.

The sides confirmed mutual interest in strengthening bilateral relations and expanding practical cooperation.

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