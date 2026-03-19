Kyrgyzstan adopts first reading of changes to public procurement rules

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 19. Members of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan have adopted in the first reading the draft law "On Amendments to the Law on Public Procurement," Trend reports via the press service of the country's parliament.

The amendments are aimed at simplifying public procurement procedures, introducing best practices, and reducing corruption risks.

According to the draft law, it is planned to remove all references to “consulting services” and “consultants” from the law, as well as to repeal Articles 30-42 regulating the procurement of consulting services.

Furthermore, at today’s session, MPs approved a draft law on ratification of an agreement with the Eurasian Development Bank on the Osh road improvement project, including the construction of two overpass bridges along a 3.2 km road section.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan is continuing efforts to modernize its public administration and improve transparency in state spending by reforming key legislative frameworks, including public procurement procedures, as part of broader governance and infrastructure development initiatives.

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