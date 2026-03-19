Kyrgyzstan, Boston Consulting Group discuss future areas of cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 19. Kyrgyzstan and the Boston Consulting Group discussed further promising areas of cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

The topic was discussed during a meeting between Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, and representatives of Boston Consulting Group.

During the meeting, the parties explored promising areas for further cooperation and new opportunities for joint work in the interests of the sustainable development of Kyrgyzstan’s economy.

They noted that over the past two years, a substantive and trust-based format of cooperation has been established. With the support of the company, key strategic documents of the Kyrgyz Republic have been developed.

Furthermore, the Kyrgyz side emphasized the importance of continuing this work, consistently advancing international cooperation and attracting globally recognized investors.

"The Kyrgyz Republic is open to constructive partnership, and we are ready to create favorable conditions for the implementation of mutually beneficial projects. Our doors are always open to responsible investors interested in the long-term and sustainable development of various sectors of the economy," Kasymaliev said.

Representatives of Boston Consulting Group, in turn, expressed their readiness to continue effective cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is one of the "Big Three" (MBB) strategy consulting firms, along with McKinsey and Bain. A Boston-based consulting firm founded in 1963, BCG helps commercial, governmental, and nonprofit executives solve complex issues and seize growth opportunities.

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