Kazakhstan introduces restrictions on heavy truck traffic

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 19. Kazakhstan is introducing temporary spring restrictions on the movement of heavy cargo vehicles across a number of regions from March 23 through May 1, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Transport.

Starting March 23, the restrictions will be in effect on highways in the Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions, as well as the Abai region. They apply to cargo vehicles with an axle load exceeding 8 tons and will remain in force until May 1.

At the same time, similar restrictions have already been introduced in a number of southern and western regions and will remain in effect until April 1. These include the Almaty, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, and Turkestan regions, as well as the Zhetysu and Ulytau regions.

The restrictions do not apply to international freight transport, passenger vehicles, or the transportation of food products, medicines, and cargo related to emergency response.

The measures are applied annually during the spring thaw period, when road foundations become most vulnerable due to seasonal overmoistening. The restrictions are aimed at preventing damage to road surfaces.

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