Kyrgyzstan expands livestock sector with new regional meat cluster initiative
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
The initiative reflects Kyrgyzstan’s broader supply-side intervention strategy combining cluster-based agricultural development, subsidized credit support, and price stabilization measures in the meat market.
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