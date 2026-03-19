Kazakhstan greenlights ratification of key amendments to International Aviation Convention

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 19. The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan has approved the draft law “On ratification of the Protocol relating to the amendment of Article 50 (a) of the Convention on International Civil Aviation and the Protocol relating to the amendment of Article 56 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation,” Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

For the amendments to take effect, they must be ratified by at least two-thirds of the member states of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which currently includes 128 countries. To date, more than 121 countries have ratified the protocols.

Once signed by the president, Kazakhstan will become the first country in Central Asia and the wider region to ratify these amendments to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

This ratification will enable Kazakhstan to apply for membership on the ICAO Council and reaffirm the country’s commitment to international aviation standards, obligations, and the principles outlined in the Chicago Convention.