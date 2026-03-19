Turkmenistan, CNPC discuss strategic TAPI pipeline section

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 19. Turkmenistan and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) discussed the strategic importance of the Serhetabat-Herat section, often referred to as "Arkadag's White Path," which is a key part of the transnational Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting held in China between National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of CNPC Dai Houliang, as part of Berdimuhamedov’s visit to the People’s Republic of China.

It was also noted that Turkmen-Chinese cooperation covers a wide range of areas, including political and diplomatic ties, trade and economic relations, fuel and energy, transport and communications, logistics, industry, technology, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation. In this context, collaboration in the fuel and energy sector was highlighted as one of the key priorities of bilateral relations, with CNPC described as a reliable partner of Turkmenistan in the oil and gas industry.

Berdimuhamedov also noted that 2026 marks the 20th anniversary of cooperation between Turkmenistan and CNPC, proposing to hold an international scientific and practical conference to commemorate the milestone.

The meeting included an exchange of views on further expanding bilateral cooperation, with both sides expressing confidence in the continued development of a mutually beneficial partnership for the prosperity of the two nations.

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