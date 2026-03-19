Green hydrogen likely to become export commodity for Central Asia, EDB says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. For Central Asian countries with abundant wind and solar resources, green hydrogen has the potential to become an export commodity, Trend reports via the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

The bank noted that Kazakhstan is already implementing the Svevind project to produce green hydrogen and ammonia for export to Europe.

Analysts also point out that hydrogen can be used domestically within the region, for instance, to decarbonize metallurgy or fertilizer production. However, this requires government support, including standards, safety regulations, incentive measures, and integration into international supply chains.

“Hydrogen links the power sector with transport and industry and could become a global commodity, similar to oil and gas today. A balanced energy transition should include hydrogen in Central Asia’s long-term strategy, turning this resource into a future export product while maintaining its role in global energy markets,” the bank said.

The EDB emphasized that energy storage systems, pumped-storage hydro stations, and hydrogen are critical for low-carbon energy. Each technology has its advantages and limitations, but their proper combination can create a resilient energy system capable of safely integrating high shares of renewables and managing fluctuating demand.

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