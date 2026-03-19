Uzbekistan reveals timeline for launch of 1-GW solar plant in Samarkand
As Uzbekistan continues its transition to green electricity, a 1,000 MW solar plant in Samarkand is nearing launch, making it one of the country's largest renewable energy projects.
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