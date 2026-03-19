Uzbekistan, Finland advance cooperation on geological data under EU program

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 19. Uzbekistan and Finland discussed cooperation on geological data management within the framework of the DATA4CRM project for 2026-2029, financed by the European Union, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between officials of the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, the University of Geological Sciences, and the State Institution “Institute of Hydrogeology and Engineering Geology” and representatives of the Geological Survey of Finland.

The project includes joint work in areas such as digitalization of geodata, geophysical research, groundwater modeling, commercialization of scientific developments, and personnel training.

DATA4CRM is a flagship Team Europe initiative with a total budget of 7.5 million euros, aimed at modernizing geodata systems, improving access to geological information, and unlocking investment opportunities in the critical raw materials sector.

The initiative is backed by the European Union with funding of 5 million euros and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland contributing 2.5 million euros. Its primary objective is to tackle a significant hurdle encountered by investors: the absence of dependable and current geological data.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel