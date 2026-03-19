NEQSOL Holding and Education Development Fund Continue PARLA Female Scholarship Program with Third Cohort (PHOTO)

NEQSOL Holding, in partnership with the Education Development Fund (TIF), has officially welcomed the third cohort of the PARLA Female Students Scholarship and Development Program, continuing its commitment to supporting women’s education, leadership, and professional growth in Azerbaijan.

The third cohort brings together 50 outstanding female university students, selected through a highly competitive process based on academic achievement and socio-economic criteria. With the addition of this group, the PARLA community continues to expand as a growing network of talented young women equipped with the skills, confidence, and opportunities to succeed in today’s global environment.

Participants of the third cohort will receive monthly financial support until graduation, alongside access to a comprehensive development program that includes English language and IELTS preparation, soft-skills and leadership training, mentorship, internships across NEQSOL Holding subsidiaries, and digital learning resources through NEQSOL Academy. The program also emphasizes real-world experience and long-term career readiness, helping participants transition confidently from education to professional life.

Since its launch, the PARLA program has supported 100 female students across its first and second cohorts. To date, 41 program participants have successfully completed the development track, with most of them securing internships or full-time employment. In addition, some graduates are continuing their studies abroad after completing the program. These results highlight PARLA’s effectiveness in bridging academic learning with practical career opportunities and supporting young women’s successful transition into the labor market.

“The success of the program demonstrates how important it is to create supportive ecosystems where young women can develop their skills, expand their professional networks, and gain confidence in their abilities. Through PARLA, we provide talented female students with training, mentorship, internship and other practical opportunities that will help them shape their future careers and successfully transition from education to the professional environment,” said Imran Ahmadzada, Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan.

“PARLA plays an important role in expanding young women’s access to higher education and helping them realize their potential. In addition to financial support, the program creates opportunities for participants’ personal development, enabling them to gain new knowledge and skills and integrate into professional networks. Such initiatives contribute to strengthening the country’s human capital in the long term,” said Rasul Hashimov, Head of the Project Management Department at the Education Development Fund.

Launched in 2024, the PARLA program has rapidly grown into a recognized platform for female empowerment and leadership development. In 2025, the initiative received international recognition at the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, earning gold and silver awards for its impact, inclusive design, and long-term vision.

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified international group of companies operating in 11 countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining sectors.