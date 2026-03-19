BAE Systems plans to sell remaining stake in Kazakhstan's Air Astana

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 19. BAE Systems, headquartered in the UK, is strategizing to divest its final shares in Air Astana, Trend reports via the Kazakh company.

Air Astana noted that BAE Systems has been a key partner since the airline’s establishment. The company was founded in 2001 as a joint venture between the Government of Kazakhstan and BAE Systems.

As part of Air Astana’s IPO in 2024, BAE Systems reduced its stake to 16.95% and, in December 2025, sold an additional 10.1% shareholding.

Air Astana recently published its full-year 2025 financial results. Total revenue increased by 11.4% to $1.453 billion, while EBITDAR rose by 0.8% to $321.2 million, with a margin of 22.1%.

BAE Systems, headquartered in London, provides technology-led defense, aerospace, and security solutions. The company was founded in 1999.

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