Azerbaijan expands deputy minister positions in Labor and Social Protection of Population - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The number of deputies of the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population in Azerbaijan has been increased, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendment to the "Regulations on the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan", approved by the relevant decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the number of deputies of the minister appointed and dismissed by the President of Azerbaijan has been increased to five.

Previously, there were four deputies of the minister.