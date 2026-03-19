Azerbaijan explores mechanisms for bolstering small and medium-sized businesses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Mechanisms for supporting small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) were discussed in Azerbaijan, Taleh Kazimov, Chairman of the country's Central Bank (CBA), wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We held another extensive meeting of the Cooperation Council with Entrepreneurs under the management board of the CBA. Together with the heads of the institutions represented in the council, we held extensive discussions on financing the real sector, further facilitating access to credit resources, mechanisms for supporting small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), and the application of innovative financial instruments.

The issues and proposals raised by entrepreneurs play an important guiding role for us. The meeting focused on supporting small and medium-sized businesses, improving credit conditions, optimizing collateral mechanisms, and expanding digital financial services.

Ongoing communication between the financial and banking sectors and the business community will enhance mutual confidence," he noted.

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