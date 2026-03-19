Kazakhstan, Georgia discuss logistics projects within Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 19. Kazakhstan and Georgia have discussed projects on the development of logistics infrastructure along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakshatn.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Chairman of the Investment Committee of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gabidulla Ospankulov and Georgia’s Ambassador Levan Diasamidze.

The sides also reviewed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, logistics, and tourism.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening trade, economic, and investment ties, including opportunities to deepen cooperation through mutual participation in projects. In addition the parties discussed prospects for advancing agro-industrial cooperation.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route passing through a number of countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors

The route begins in China and passes through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses the longer sea routes, connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.