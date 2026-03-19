Turkmenistan to join IRENA's forum in Baku in June - Country Engagement Director (Exclusive)
Photo: IRENA
Active involvement from Turkmenistan in the APRECA Investment Forum in Baku this June will help advance renewable energy projects, strengthen regional cooperation, and contribute to the Central Asian energy transition, Gurbuz Gonul, Director of Country Engagement and Partnerships at IRENA.
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