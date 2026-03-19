President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to CIS Treaty on Interstate Search for Persons

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Azerbaijan has approved amendments to the treaty of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on the interstate search of persons, Trend reports.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree in this regard.

The Decree stipulates that the “Protocol on Amendments to the Treaty of the States-Participants of the Commonwealth of Independent States on the Interstate Search for Persons dated December 10, 2010,” conditionally signed by the Republic of Azerbaijan in Moscow on October 8, 2024, is to be formally approved.

Once the Protocol referenced in Part 1 of the Decree comes into force, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service of Azerbaijan are tasked with ensuring the full implementation of its provisions.

Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan is required to notify the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States that all domestic procedures necessary for the Protocol’s entry into force have been completed.