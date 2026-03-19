Stay supported this holiday with Yelo Bank’s special schedule

Yelo Bank is keeping its customers' needs in focus during the long Novruz holiday break. To ensure that banking tasks can be easily handled even on days off, Baku and regional branches will operate on a special holiday schedule.



On March 24, 25, 26, 27, and 30, from 10:00 to 16:00, the following branches will be open for individual customer services: Khalglar, MXD (Customer Service Department), Narimanov, Merkez, Elmlar, Mardakan, Sumgayit, Barda, and Lankaran. Additionally, on March 30, from 10:00 to 16:00, the branches in Ganja, Sadarak, Zabrat, Agjabedi, Salyan, Tovuz, Masalli, Gabala, Shamakhi, Zagatala, and Khachmaz will also be available for customers. The Sahil, Ahmedli, and Inshaatchilar branches will be at the customers' disposal from 10:00 to 16:00 throughout all non-working days, including the public holidays.



If extra funds are needed to bring holiday plans to life, Yelo has special offers available. A consumer loan of up to 50,000 AZN can be obtained with rates starting from only 8.9% per annum. For those without a formal workplace or with concerns about their credit history, a gold-backed loan is the perfect match. Simply by bringing gold, customers can receive up to 50,000 AZN in cash with monthly rates starting from just 1%!



May this spring be bright and successful for you! Find the addresses of Yelo Bank branches here: http://ylb.az/filiallar.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!