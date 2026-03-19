Gas decline sparks urgency for Uzbekistan's energy diversification, EDB says
Photo: Turkmennebit State Concern
Uzbekistan faces urgent energy challenges as falling gas output pushes the country to accelerate its shift to renewables.
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