Next waves of ex-IDPs reach Khojavand city and Khanabad village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO)

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, March 19. The next relocation of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to Khojavand city has been completed, and the families have returned to their homeland in accordance with the "First State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan," Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Today, 46 families (177 people) returned to Khojavand.

Necessary conditions have been created for the settlement of residents in the city. Roads have been improved; houses and infrastructure have been restored.

13:07

The village of Khanabad in the Khojaly district has welcomed the next group of former internally displaced persons back to their native lands, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to the information, the group includes 89 people from 19 families.

The families were welcomed by officials from the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi cty, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, and staff from the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi cty, Aghdara and Khojaly districts.

This latest arrival brings the total number of families permanently returning to Khanabad to 78, encompassing 346 people.

06:35

The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent within the framework of the program of Great Return to the liberated territories by the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has reached the Khojavand city and the Khanabad village of the Khojaly district, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The families had been temporarily accommodated across the country in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings. At this stage, 46 families, totaling 177 people, have been resettled in Khojavand, while 19 families, comprising 89 individuals, have returned to Khanabad.

Residents who returned to their ancestral lands expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support they received. They also honored the Azerbaijani Army and heroic soldiers who liberated these territories and offered prayers for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of freedom.

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