ABB eSIM Service Launched!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. As part of its new strategic development phase, ABB Bank is expanding its lifestyle banking ecosystem by offering travelers convenient services on a single platform.

To date, the Bank has already made services such as travel insurance, visa application support, obtaining statements and certificates, as well as the use of ABB AZAL Miles cards for earning travel miles available through the ABB mobile application.

Now, ABB Bank has another important update for travel enthusiasts. The ABB eSIM service has been launched in the mobile application. This innovation eliminates the problem of internet access during international travel. Any user of the ABB mobile app, while abroad, can select a suitable ABB eSIM package and easily connect to the internet.

ABB eSIM allows users to access services without a physical SIM card, connect to reliable internet across different countries, make purchases and payments directly within the app, and conveniently manage and track selected packages.

It is worth noting that eSIM (embedded SIM) is a virtual SIM card that replaces a physical one. It is downloaded into the device’s internal memory and, once activated, enables access to a mobile operator’s network.

eSIM offers numerous advantages for travelers. First, there is no need to replace a physical SIM card. With eSIM, users can connect to different mobile operators in various countries. Unlike roaming services, eSIM packages offer more cost-effective тарифы.

Through the ABB mobile app, users can obtain the ABB eSIM service directly without changing their physical SIM card, activate it instantly, and enjoy uninterrupted internet access abroad. Activation is simple and convenient—just scan a QR code.

One of the key advantages of the ABB eSIM service is that no 18% VAT is applied when purchasing it via the ABB mobile app. This provides additional cost savings for users.

ABB Bank will continue to develop the concept of consolidating travel services on a single platform by launching new projects.

For more information about ABB Bank’s modern, beneficial, and versatile products and services, please visit the Bank’s branches and offices, the official website https://abb-bank.az/, contact the Information Center at 937, or follow the Bank’s official social media pages.