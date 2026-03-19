Connecticut state hosts "West Meets East" concert (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19.​ A concert titled "West Meets East" was held at the University of Hartford in the U.S. state of Connecticut, Trend reports.

The concert was organized by Kamilla Mammadova, an Azerbaijani musician living in Connecticut and professor at the University of Hartford, with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

that the event was attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani community, foreign guests, the university's teachers and students, as well as an employee of the said committee.

First, a video clip about Azerbaijan and its rich cultural heritage was shown.

In her opening speech, Mammadova briefed on the history of the country's rich musical culture, national traditions, and the values ​​that this heritage gives to the world treasury. She emphasized that such events are of great importance in terms of promoting and developing Azerbaijani culture on an international scale.

The committee employee noted that such cultural events play an important role in promoting Azerbaijani music and culture at the international level. He said that such initiatives strengthen the dialogue between different peoples and build cultural bridges between the East and the West.

U.S. musician, kamancha player, Chairman of Mugham Society of America, Jeffrey Werbock, spoke about the rich traditions and centuries-old history of Azerbaijani mugham art. He noted that this musical heritage reflects human values ​​and is distinguished by its improvisational features.

The concert featured works by prominent Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, and Tofig Guliyev, as well as examples of folk songs. Werbock performed the "Segah" and "Karabakh Shikastesi" mughams accompanied by violinist Azer Damirov, a doctoral student at Temple University. The "Gaytaghi" dance presented by U.S. pianist Colin Christie, as well as the songs "Azerbaijan" and "Garanfil" sung by U.S. performer Sofia Zay, aroused the interest of the audience. At the same time, Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Sevgili canan" and the famous folk song "Kucelere su sepmisem" performed by Azer Damirov on the kamancha and accompanied by Kamilla Mammadova on the piano were met with continuous applause from the audience.

At the end, the performers were given gifts, and a commemorative photo was taken.

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