Netanyahu promised to stop strikes on oil and gas facilities in Iran - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. U.S. President Donald Trump said he had warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the inadmissibility of carrying out strikes on oil and gas facilities in Iran, and that Netanyahu promised to halt such attacks, Trend reports.

“I told him not to do it anymore, and he won’t do it,” the American leader said while answering journalists’ questions during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the White House.

According to Trump, the United States and Israel act independently, but at the same time coordinate their efforts.