EBRD strengthens long-term investment commitment in Kyrgyzstan
Photo: EBRD
The EBRD’s investment portfolio in Kyrgyzstan reflects sustained long-term financing across multiple sectors, with a strong focus on infrastructure and private sector development alongside limited equity exposure.
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