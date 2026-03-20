Private sector to expand its role in Turkmenistan’s economy by end-2026
Photo: Bank of Lithuania
The share of the private sector in Turkmenistan’s GDP is expected to increase by the end of 2026, a senior official said.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy