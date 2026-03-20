Azerbaijan multiplies wind energy production in 2M2026
Wind energy production in Azerbaijan experienced substantial growth in early 2026. The output from wind power plants showed a significant increase compared to the same period last year. In contrast, solar energy production saw a small decrease during the same timeframe.
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