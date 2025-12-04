Azerbaijan, Latvia ink healthcare cooperation deal (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The delegation, led by Azerbaijan's Health Minister Teymur Musayev, signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical science during their visit to Latvia's Riga, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Health Ministry.

The document provides for the exchange of experience in the field of healthcare, the implementation of joint projects, cooperation in the field of medical education, clinical research, and healthcare management between the two countries. The agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Latvia will make a significant contribution to the development of a strategic partnership in the field of healthcare.

"At the beginning of the visit, the delegation members laid a wreath at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Latvia and paid deep respect to his memory.

A number of meetings were held during the visit aimed at strengthening cooperation in the field of healthcare between the two countries. At a bilateral meeting between Teymur Musayev and Latvian Health Minister Hosams Abu Meri, the prospects for the development of the healthcare system, digital healthcare, medical personnel training, laboratory services, and cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals were discussed. Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Latvia, Elnur Sultanoм, also took part in the meeting.

Underlining that large-scale reforms are being carried out in the healthcare system under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Teymur Musayev noted that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to expanding cooperation with international partners and introducing best practices. It was emphasized that Azerbaijani-Latvian relations are based on friendship and mutual trust, and their dynamic development creates broad opportunities for cross-sectoral cooperation.

In turn, Hosams Abu Meri, noting that the growing political dialogue between the two countries is an important platform for cooperation, stressed that Latvian-Azerbaijani relations will also contribute to the development of the healthcare system.

The visit concluded with a working meeting between the Azerbaijani delegation and Latvian Minister of Agriculture Armands Krauze, co-chair of the Latvian-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation, according to the ministry.