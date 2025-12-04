Timely execution of ‘Trump route’ holds great significance, Azerbaijani FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The timely implementation of the “Trump Roadmap for International Peace and Prosperity” is of great importance, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, said at the 32nd meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna, Trend reports.

The minister noted that this multimodal route should include rail, road, and other communications and, along with the benefits of interconnection for Armenia, should ensure unhindered communication between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

“As repeatedly noted, the importance of opening communications not only affects the sustainability of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also brings great benefits on a broader scale,” he noted.