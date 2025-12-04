Security crisis in OSCE region frames Council of Ministers meeting, Azerbaijani FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4.​ The Council meeting is being held against the backdrop of a continuing security crisis in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) area, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, said in his speech at the 32nd session of the OSCE Council of Ministers in Vienna, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that while the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Helsinki Final Act should be celebrated with a ceremony, regrettably, this is not possible.

“This serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to harness our collective will, learn from past mistakes, and reaffirm our steadfast commitment to both the letter and the spirit of the Final Act.

In this context, we particularly emphasize the enduring relevance of the principles enshrined in the Final Act, including respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders of states.

Our painful experience demonstrates that these principles must be applied equally to all, consistently, without discrimination or double standards,” he said.

