Azerbaijan remains committed to constructive cooperation within OSCE - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan, based on its principled and pragmatic foreign policy, is committed to constructive cooperation within the OSCE, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, said at the 32nd meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan is a reliable supporter of an effective multilateral approach, a true link and consistent supporter of consensus approaches, which is confirmed in practice by its active and results-oriented chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, COP29, the Organization of Turkic-speaking States, the OSCE, and other platforms.

He stressed that our upcoming full membership in the Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia will further expand our opportunities to contribute to multilateralism.

"Despite all its shortcomings, we continue to believe in the role of the OSCE thanks to its comprehensive security concept and inclusive membership. However, to remain relevant, the organization must be able to adapt and achieve tangible results. Only joint decisions can produce results. The principle of consensus must always remain the hallmark of our collective efforts and the basis for decision-making. With this in mind, we are ready to engage in constructive cooperation with all OSCE participating States to address issues related to the functionality and effectiveness of the OSCE," he concluded.