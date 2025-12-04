Armenia’s removal of territorial claims from constitution key for peace - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The renunciation of territorial claims remaining in the Constitution of Armenia will allow the initialed bilateral agreement to be signed and subsequently ratified, which will enable lasting peace to be established, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, said at the 32nd meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna, Trend reports.

According to Trend, this was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, during his speech at the 32nd meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna.

According to Bayramov, today, in contrast to the unstable OSCE region, Azerbaijan and Armenia are experiencing the most peaceful and stable period. Both sides are moving towards the implementation of concrete measures in various dimensions at the governmental, parliamentary, and civil levels.

The minister noted that to give additional impetus to the peace process, Azerbaijan has unilaterally lifted restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia as a gesture of goodwill.

“These achievements clearly demonstrate that direct bilateral negotiations are the best way forward, which Azerbaijan has been striving for for many years,” he added.

Azerbaijan, as the initiator of the peace agenda, is committed to this path and expects Armenia to respond with political will and responsibility.

In this context, we emphasize the crucial role of goodwill and the timely fulfillment of all commitments to complete the normalization process.