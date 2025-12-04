Azerbaijan unveils trade turnover with Czech Republic in 10M2025
Azerbaijan’s trade with the Czech Republic reached $763.49 million from January through October 2025, a 20.1% drop from 2024. Exports totaled $703.2 million, mainly crude oil, while imports grew by 21.3% to $60.25 million. The Czech Republic ranked 10th among Azerbaijan's trading partners, accounting for 1.87% of total trade.
