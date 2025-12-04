S. Caucasus peace vital for boosting ties between EU and Central Asia - António Costa

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 4. A peaceful South Caucasus is important for strengthening ties between Europe and Central Asia, President of the European Council António Costa told the media following talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

He noted Kazakhstan's role in ensuring regional stability and resolving the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The President of the European Council emphasized that a peaceful and prosperous South Caucasus is crucial for strengthening the ties between Europe and Central Asia.

António Costa further underscored the necessity of coordinating efforts amid rising global tensions and conflicts that increasingly threaten the international order.

He expressed his profound gratitude to Kazakhstan for its steadfast commitment to upholding the UN Charter and advocating for an international order rooted in the principles of law.

According to Costa, the partnership between the European Union and Kazakhstan has been yielding tangible results.

“This week in Brussels, we initiated negotiations on an agreement aimed at simplifying the visa regime. I recognize the significance of these discussions for both Kazakh and European citizens. Once this agreement is finalized, it will facilitate easier travel, study, work, and investment, serving as a true symbol of friendship between our peoples,” he remarked.