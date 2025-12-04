Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament hosts latest constituents’ reception

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker, MP from the 102nd Shamkir city electoral district, Sahiba Gafarova, held her next reception of constituents via videoconference, a source in the parliament told Trend.

During the reception, the Speaker provided citizens with detailed information about the comprehensive development policies being implemented in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, highlighting their priorities and the remarkable achievements the country has attained.

She also outlined the measures undertaken to bolster the social protection of citizens and enhance the living standards of the population, emphasizing how these efforts align with Azerbaijan’s ongoing economic development.

The Speaker further briefed attendees on the extensive reconstruction and restoration efforts underway in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, as well as the successful execution of the "State Program on the Great Return." She highlighted the state's unwavering commitment to supporting the families of martyrs and citizens who suffered during the war, alongside other related initiatives.

During the videoconference, the Speaker attentively listened to appeals from voters in Shamkir city, Chinarlı settlement, and Tazakand village within the Shamkir district. Local issues raised in the appeals were forwarded to the relevant executive authorities for further review. Appeals falling into other categories were directed to the appropriate agencies for investigation, and citizens were provided with comprehensive responses and clarifications.

