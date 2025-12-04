Azerbaijan and UK parley defense industry cooperation (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Cooperation in the field of defense industry was discussed between Azerbaijan and the UK today, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry told Trend.

The discussion was held during the meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Industry, Vugar Mustafayev, and a delegation led by the UK’s Minister of State for Defence, Lord Vernon Coaker, who is on an official visit to the country.

Mustafayev warmly welcomed the guests and expressed confidence that Coaker’s visit to Azerbaijan would contribute to the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the defense industry.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan’s defense industry sector is at a stage of sustainable development and that international partnerships play an important role in this progress.

The minister provided details on Azerbaijan’s achievements in the defense industry, its production capabilities, and the application of new technologies. Mustafayev also noted his belief that developing defense industry relations with the UK will be mutually beneficial.

Coaker expressed his gratitude for the cordial meeting and hospitality. He highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s role in regional stability and security and emphasized the UK’s interest in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in various fields, including the defense industry.

The guest praised Azerbaijan’s achievements in the defense sector and highlighted the significant potential for deepening the partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, held in a sincere and constructive atmosphere, both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

