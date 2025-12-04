Azerbaijani wines kick off their journey in China's Nanjing and Xi'an markets

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4.​ Azerbaijani wines have been introduced in promotional events held in the Chinese cities of Nanjing and Xi’an, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

The events, organized between November 27 and December 4 by Azerbaijan’s trade representative office in China together with the country’s trade houses in Nanjing and Xi’an, aimed to raise awareness of Azerbaijani wines in the Chinese market, expand export potential, and strengthen market access.

During the events, Chinese wine importers and buyers were briefed on the ancient history of Azerbaijani winemaking and the ongoing development efforts in the sector. Masterclasses and wine tastings were also conducted by renowned wine expert Kevin Ding.

As part of the events, participants also explored promising avenues for collaboration with potential Chinese partners.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel