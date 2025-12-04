Another achievement of Kapital Bank on International Banking Day

Kapital Bank has formalized the further strengthening of its Information Security Management System (ISMS) and confirmed its compliance with one of the world’s leading international standards – ISO/IEC 27001:2022. This achievement is a clear demonstration that the bank’s digital ecosystem and customer services are protected at the highest level against modern cyber threats.

The implementation of this standard ensures that the bank operates in line with global requirements, following a systematic, risk-based approach and the principle of continuous improvement. The management model, developed in accordance with ISO/IEC 27001:2022, focuses on information protection, proactive cyber risk management, and maintaining a high level of customer data confidentiality.

Optimizing the bank’s internal processes based on international security practices helps create a reliable, resilient, and uninterrupted digital service environment for clients. Obtaining this certification underscores once again that Kapital Bank’s approach to information security is not only about meeting current requirements, but also represents a strategic, long-term development priority.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 115 branches and 50 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.