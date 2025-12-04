EBRD to boost Turkish youth entrepreneurship with new lending initiative
Photo: EBRD
The EBRD will provide up to $50 million to support young entrepreneurs in Türkiye. The funding targets micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises led by people under 35. It is part of the Youth in Business (TurYiB) program to promote youth entrepreneurship.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy