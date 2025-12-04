EBRD to boost Turkish youth entrepreneurship with new lending initiative

Photo: EBRD

The EBRD will provide up to $50 million to support young entrepreneurs in Türkiye. The funding targets micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises led by people under 35. It is part of the Youth in Business (TurYiB) program to promote youth entrepreneurship.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register