National Bank of Kyrgyzstan rolls out placement of government treasury bonds
Photo: Kyrgyz president's office
Government treasury bonds (GKO) are expected to reach 4.4 billion som ($50.3 million) in value and yield up to 8%. A five-year, 1.4 billion som ($16 million) bond with a 6% coupon rate will mature on December 8, 2030, with biannual coupon disbursements.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy