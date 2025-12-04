BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan's
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed the
Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process with the OSCE Secretary General
Feridun Sinirlioğlu on the sidelines of the 32nd Ministerial
Council meeting of the OSCE in Vienna, the Azerbaijani MFA wrote on
its X page, Trend
reports.
At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current agenda and perspectives of Azerbaijan-OSCE bilateral cooperation, the challenges currently facing the OSCE, regional and international security issues, as the current situation in the broader region, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.
Azerbaijan, OSCE mull over Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process (PHOTO)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan's
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed the
Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process with the OSCE Secretary General
Feridun Sinirlioğlu on the sidelines of the 32nd Ministerial
Council meeting of the OSCE in Vienna, the Azerbaijani MFA wrote on
its X page, Trend
reports.